Madhya Pradesh: State players bag 6 medals in Asian Canoe Slalom Championship 2022

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Water Sports Academy players have bagged six out of eight medals that Indian delegation claimed at Asian Canoe Slalom Championship 2022, which concluded on Monday.

The championship was organised in Pattaya in Thailand where the Indian water sports athletes won one silver and seven bronze medals in three-day championship.

The only silver medal was bagged by the academy’s kayak Bhoomi Baghel in individual event in under-18 category.

Other winners include Jahanvi Shrivastav in open women canoe single, Amit Vishwakarma in men’s kayak single under-18, Vishal Kevat in C1 under-23, Shubham Kevat in K1 under-23 and Shikha Chouhan in K1 senior women event.

All five water sports players from the academy bagged bronze medals in their respective events. Academy’s Jahanvi also teamed up Aahana and Reena for C1 senior women team event. Besides, she teamed up with her academy-mates Bhoomi and Shikha for another bronze in K1 senior women team event.

Minister of sports Yashodhara Raje Scindia has congratulated them for their achievement.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 08:42 PM IST