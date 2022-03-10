Bhopal: CM inaugurates 32nd National Canoe Sprint championship at lower lake

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the 32nd National Canoe Sprint and Para Canoe Standup Pedalling National Championship at Lower lake on Thursday.

Minister of sports Yashodhara Raje Scindia presided over the inaugural event. The championship is being held in the memory of late IPS officer Sanjeev Kumar Singh.

DG Home Guard Pawan Kumar Jain and Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Secretary Prashant Kushwaha were present on the occasion.

More than 750 players from 27 states are participating in this championship.

The department officials said that this is the 1st Standup Pedalling Championship being organised at the national level.

The national team of canoers and pedallers will be selected on the basis of this championship.

Madhya Pradesh has sent 55 players from for the national championship.

An Eye Line's Course Automatic Start Machine has been installed for the championship, they said, including the automatic time finish machine, which has also been installed for the first time.

Sports is essential part of life: CM

“I pay my tributes to the dutiful, dedicated and brave police officer Sanjeev Kumar. This championship is being organized in his memory. He left us way too soon. But whenever Madhya Pradesh Police will mentioned, his name will be taken with great respect,” said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“Sports are an essential part of life. We have tried to make sports prestigious in Madhya Pradesh. We have our players making us proud at the international stage through national, international and Olympics games,” he added.

