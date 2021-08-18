Madhya Pradesh: State logs nine new COVID-19 cases, zero death

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,063 on Wednesday with the addition of nine new cases, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,515 as no fresh COVID-19 death was reported in the state, he said.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,455, leaving the state with 93 active cases, he said.

With 72,086 samples being examined for coronavirus during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,57,31,414, the official added.

Meanwhile, an official release said 3,90,58,215 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 5,68,414 on Wednesday.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 09:30 PM IST