Madhya Pradesh: State logs 3 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally below 100

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,910 on Monday with an addition of three fresh cases, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,524, the official added.

The recovery count rose to 7,82,294 after 11 patients were discharged from hospitals, he said.

The state is left with 92 active cases.

With 38,521 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,06,32,267, the official added.

An official release said 7,19,75,638 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,88,876 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,910, new cases 03, death toll 10,524 (no change), recovered 7,82,294, active cases 92, number of tests so far 2,06,32,267.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 02:36 AM IST