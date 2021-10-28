Madhya Pradesh: State logs 20 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death; 3.28 lakh more vaccine doses given

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,804 on Wednesday with addition of 20 fresh cases, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, a health department official said.

The coronavirus death toll increased to 10,524 following the death of one more patient during the day, the official added.

The recovery count stands at 7,82,172, leaving the state with 108 active cases.

With 56,002 swab samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,00,64,859, he added.

An official release said 6,94,46,788 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,27,984 on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,804, new cases 20, death toll 10,524, recovered 7,82,172, active cases 108, number of tests so far 2,00,64,859.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 03:03 AM IST