Madhya Pradesh: State-level panel to be formed for NEP 2020 implementation

Bhopal: The department of higher education (DHE) has decided that a State-Level Implementation Committee will be constituted for the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP), said higher education minister Mohan Yadav.

The provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) will be widely disseminated among first-year undergraduate students. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) will be prepared for the clarity of the provisions of the policy and the subjects for the students, said Yadav.

The meeting was held in the Mantralaya on Friday during which these decisions were taken. Higher education minister Yadav said that online and offline workshops would be organised for teachers to apprise them about the various provisions of the NEP. At a later stage, counselling of students will also take place at the college level, where teachers will inform the students about the various new provisions introduced by the NEP. For students taking admission in the first year of graduation, complete information about the provisions related to the policy will be available on the admission portal, as well.

Yadav said that a new education policy had been started in the state. Admissions are being given to the students only under the New Education Policy. This is an achievement not only for the state, but also for the entire country. It is the responsibility of all of us to implement the new education policy in a better way.

The department of higher education has decided to start 282 new certificate courses and 177 diploma courses in 160 select colleges across the state from the new academic session. The new diploma and certificate courses were designed in accordance with the New Education Policy 2020 (NEP) by the universities. They also got them approved recently and, now, they are ready with the course content to be taught in the new academic session.

‘The focus is on generating jobs’

“Our focus is on courses that can generate employment opportunities and jobs, besides inculcating entrepreneurship skills among students,” said Mohan Yadav, higher education minister.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 12:04 AM IST