 Madhya Pradesh: State Level Band Competition Held In Bhopal; 19 Teams Stand Out
The winners of the state-level competition will advance to the West Zone band competition, scheduled to take place in Bhopal from November 22 to 25.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: State Level Band Competition Held In Bhopal; 19 Teams Stand Out | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state-level band competition concluded in Bhopal on Friday, with 19 winning teams from various divisions of the state participating in the event. These teams, comprising students from brass and pipe bands, competed for top honors.

The winners of the state-level competition will advance to the West Zone band competition, scheduled to take place in Bhopal from November 22 to 25. This zonal event will feature winning teams from six states. The winners of the West Zone competition will advance to the national level.

The national-level champions and runners-up will have the prestigious opportunity to participate in the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. The Madhya Pradesh’s band teams have been part of this grand event for the past two years.

State-Level Competition Winners:

Pipe Band (Boys’ Category):

1st Place: Government Model Higher Secondary School, Bhopal

2nd Place: PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Jabalpur

 Pipe Band (Girls’ Category):

1st Place: Christ Church Girls’ School, Jabalpur

2nd Place: Government Model Higher Secondary School, Bhopal

 Brass Band (Boys’ Category):

1st Place: St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School, Itarsi

2nd Place: Deepak Memorial Academy, Sagar

 Brass Band (Girls’ Category):

1st Place: St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School, Idgah Hills, Bhopal

2nd Place: St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School, Itarsi

