Madhya Pradesh: State has benefited from each GIS, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The investors’ summits held so far have benefited the state, because after each conference, investments have been made, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during an interaction with Free Press on Wednesday.

The state will get double benefits because of the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan and Global Investors’ Summit, he said.

After the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan, more investors will come to the state, besides the foreigners attending the NRI meet will invest in the state, Chouhan said.

According to the Chief Minister, when he was on foreign trip in 2016, he set up Friends of MP, and the state got benefits from those non-resident Indians from the state.

Such people are being encouraged to invest, he said, adding that when the Congress was ruling the state, he welcomed the investors’ summit.

There may be ideological differences between two political parties, but the state's welfare should be above everything, so efforts should be made to bring more investments to the state, Chouhan further said.

Besides water and land bank, Madhya Pradesh has all those components which an investor needs, he said.

As well as being peaceful, the state has electricity and skilled manpower, and this is the reason that industrialists’ attraction towards MP has deepened in the past few years, he said.

Industrialists are sending proposals for setting up units in other areas in the state, he said.

According to the Chief Minister, the government is focusing on IT, Textiles and other sectors which can generate jobs for the youth.

3,800 people to take part in NRI meet

As many as 3, 800 non-resident Indians will take part in the summit and each of them has deposited $100 to get registered. On January 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving at Indore where the summit is being held. A lunch has been organised in the presence of the Prime Minister, and six chapter leaders will take part in it.

6,552 people have registered for GIS

As many as 6,652 people have registered for the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS). According to the Chief Minister, 40 diplomats and more than 380 representatives of various countries are taking part in the GIS, besides there will be over 400 industrialists.

Sectoral sessions to be arranged

According to the Chief Minister, sectoral sessions will be held on agriculture, food processing, animal husbandry, health and family welfare, logistics and warehouse, automobile industry and tourism. He said he would take part in each session by turns.