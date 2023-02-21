Madhya Pradesh: State has 5.60 lakh stray cows

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As per the cattle census of 2019, Madhya Pradesh has 1.87 crore cows. The total number of dependent cows is 8.54 lakh. For stray cows, self help institutions are running 627 gau shalas, having 1.84 lakh cows. Gau shalas constructed under MNREGA have 93,000 cows. Remaining 5.60 lakh cows are roaming on roads and government needs to make arrangements for them.

This was informed at the review meeting of Madhya Pradesh Cow Conservation Board held at Mantralaya on Tuesday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh presided over.

Chouhan said cows should not be seen roaming on roads. For this, a time bound programme should be made to complete the constructions of cow shelters.

He said efforts should be made so that people don’t face problems due to stray cows. Experiment along the lines of Salaria Cow Sanctuary should be started. He instructed to undertake such experiment in Jabalpur.

Efforts should be made for marketing cowdung, cow urine so that cow shelter can be financially strengthened. A work plan should be made for purchase of cow products.

Read Also Bhopal: 22nd Bharat Rang Mahotsav ends with Freedom of Choice

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)