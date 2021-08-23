e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 11:20 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: State govt moves interim application in HC on OBC reservation

The MP High Court is hearing at least 70 petitions in connection with enhanced reservation.
Staff Reporter
Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur.

Bhopal: The state government on Monday submitted an interim application before Jabalpur High Court bench to vacate stay on government’s decision to provide enhanced reservation to other backward classes (OBCs) from 14% to 27%.

The MP High Court is hearing at least 70 petitions in connection with enhanced reservation in jobs and educational institutes, a decision taken by Congress government in 2019.

Additional advocate general advocate RK Verma said, “We have move application in HC for vacating stay on 27 per cent OBC reservations. Next hearing is on September 1.”

The increase in quota for OBC violates Supreme Court reservation cap of 50 per cent. In MP, the total reservation will go up to 73 per cent with 27 per cent OBC quota.

Bhopal: Halt Gujarat’s efforts to lower Sardar Sarovar water level, says Medha
Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 11:20 PM IST
