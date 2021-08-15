Madhya Pradesh: State BJP announces names of 17 state spokespersons

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State BJP announced names of 17 state spokespersons and joint media in charge on Saturday night, as per a list released by state BJP general secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani.

The state spokespersons include MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia (Mandsaur), Archna Chitnis (Burhanpur), MP Mahendra Singh Solanki (Dewas), MP Sumer Singh Solanki (Barwani), MP KP Yadav (Ashok Nagar), Dr Hitesh Bajpai, Pankaj Chaturvedi, Durgesh Keshwani and Neha Bagga (Bhopal).

Other state spokespersons include Umesh Sharma and Divya Gupta (Indore), Rajpal Sisodia and Sanvar Patel (Ujjain), Shashikant Shukla (Jabalpur), MLA Ram Dangore (Khandwa), Ashish Agrawal (Gwalior) and Prahlad Kushwah (Satna).

The leaders nominated as joint media in charge include Narendra Patel, Jawahar Prajapati, Prashant Tiwari, Anil Patel, Ashish Tiwari, Sachin Saxena, Vivek Tiwari and Deepak Jain.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 12:45 AM IST