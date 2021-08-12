e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in environment-friendly manner: PM Modi on launch of Vehicle Scrappage PolicyNow one death reported in Raigad district due to Delta Plus variant taking Maharashtra toll to three Twitter denying my 19-20 mn followers right to an opinion breaches the idea it is a neutral platform: Rahul Gandhi

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 09:23 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Speedy truck crushes man, his daughter to death in Jabalpur

FP News Service

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his daughter died in a road accident at National Highway (NH) 12 near the Sahajpur area on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Prakash Singh 32 and Khushi, 6, residents of Bhita village. They were on their way back home from Natwara hospital.

According to the Shahpura police station in charge Priyanka Kewat, Prakash went to Natwara hospital to get the birth certificate of her daughter. On their way back home, their bike collided head on with a truck (TN 09 CD 3467) arriving from Bhopal.

Both Prakash and his daughter died on the spot. The villagers followed the truck and caught the driver. The police rushed to the spot and took the driver into custody.

The arrested driver Narayan Patel told police that the truck was enroute to Katni after loading Grams from Udaipur. The police have seized the truck and started further investigation.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government felicitates Olympics hockey team member Vivek Sagar with Rs 1 cr...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 09:23 PM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal