Madhya Pradesh: Specially-abled school girls feted on the occasion of World Disability Day

Multai (Madhya Pradesh): Specially-abled girls studying in New Carmel convent higher secondary school in Multai town of Betul were felicitated on the occasion of World Disability Day on Saturday. Director of the institution, Anish Nair stated that the ceremony was aimed at raising the spirits of the specially-abled girls of the school. As the ceremony commenced, Chairman of the institution, Sanchana Jain and school principal Vinita Nair felicitated two specially-abled girls, namely Sahiba Sheikh and Priya Kardate, who are students of Class 9. The duo was given a bouquet as well as a logo, after which they addressed the ceremony to shed light on their aspirations. Sahiba voiced her aspiration of becoming an IAS officer, while Priya expressed her wish to become a doctor and treat all the specially-abled persons. After this, Director of the school, Anish Nair addressed all the students present in the ceremony and said that the specially-abled persons must not be subjected to prejudice. He also advised all the students to work in consonance and then highlighted some splendid works done by specially-abled persons, which could not have been carried out by a normal person. As many as 900 students as well as 40 teachers were present in the ceremony.

