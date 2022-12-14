Madhya Pradesh: Special Court acquits Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar in a 15-year-old case

Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar | File Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A special court acquitted state's energy minister and MLA from Gwalior assembly constituency Pradhuman Singh Tomar in a 2007 case on Wednesday.

The case pertains to the death of a man belonging to the Kushwaha community in Ghosipura area. Tomar had participated in a chakka jam which ensued following the death of Mukesh Kushwaha by the angered members of the community.

Police had registered a case in the matter for rioting, stone pelting and obstructing official work, in which five people were accused including Tomar.

Tomar has been acquitted for lack of evidence. While the court has reserved its judgement against one of the accused, the other three have been awarded an imprisonment of two years each.

Hearing in the case has been going on since 2007. Tomar was a member of the Congress party at the time of the incident.

Tomar looked happy after the judgement

The court had fixed Wednesday for a judgement in the matter and a notice was sent to the energy minister to appear in the court as an accused. Tomar had reached the district court premises before the court opened and as soon as the court proceedings started, he marked his presence with his lawyer.

After the court proceedings were over, Tomar came out and interacted with the media persons present there. He looked happy and said, “The court has declared me innocent in the case. I respect the court’s decision."