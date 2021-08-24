Madhya Pradesh: SP Gwalior launches state first help desk for armed forces' families

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Superintendent of Police (SP), Gwalior has started a help desk for the security and redressal of complaints of the families of the armed forces.

This is the first police help desk in the state to help the soldiers and their families posted in the army and paramilitary forces.

More than 50 thousand youths are posted in the army, air force and paramilitary forces in the Gwalior division. Around one lakh families of the armed forces including the retired soldiers live in the district.

In this help desk, only the complaints of soldiers and their families will be resolved along with this, SP Amit Sanghi will also review it once in a week.

In charge of the help desk, Shivam Rajawat said that a separate register would be maintained for the complaints of the families and the status of complaint would be noted in it. The status of redressal of complaints would also be delivered to the soldiers posted on the border, he added.

