Madhya Pradesh: Sourav shocks young Maha player, Pankaj Advani regains rhythm

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): Sourav Kothari of PSPB had to strain all his nerves and playing skills before getting the better of Maharashtra's young player Sparsh Pherwani, winning the best of five 150 up games in a league group match by 3-2 games at the 88th National Billiards and Snooker Championship being held at SAGE university in Bhopal. The league matches of billiards began on Wednesday.

The match started well enough for Saurav who won the first game easily with the break of 95. But Sparsh quickly bounced back with a break of 110 in the second to tie the game at 1-1. With Sparsh winning the third game too and taking the lead by 2-1, pressure mounted on Sourav.

But the former professional World Billiards champion deepening his concentration in the fourth game compiled a break of 107 points to draw level at 2-2.

The final game of the match was a neck and neck contest but the better safety tactics of Sourav fetched him the final game eventually.

The most improved player in the billiards circuit, Dhvaj Haria of PSPB gave a brilliant account of his playing skills as he comfortably defeated Madhya Pradeshís Siddharth Patni in three straight games winning it one sided.

In another match former Asian and National Billiards champion Alok Kumar from PSPB had to struggle to get the better of Maharashtra qualifier Chandu Kansodaria winning the close-contested match by 3-1.

World Champion and defending National Billiards Champion Pankaj Advani for once was in his usual rhythm as he outclassed Nittin Kohli of Uttar Pradesh in three straight games.

Pankaj had good breaks of 80 and 61 in the first game, 87 in the second game, picking in the third game with an unfinished break of 154.

In other matches, Neeraj Kumar (RSPB) beat Raghav Agrawal (Guj) by 3-0 frames, while host state's own Kamal Chawla (RSPB) beat Kavya Bharath (Telangana) by 3-1 frames.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 12:01 AM IST