Madhya Pradesh: Son of college owner murdered, two held in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The 23-year-old son of the owner of educational institutions in the city was murdered for Rs 7 lakh, and his body was thrown in a forest under Sipri police station, the police said on Wednesday. The murderers also burnt his body, so that nobody should identify him.

As his son did not reach home, the owner of the educational institution filed a complaint at the police station. Immediately after his plaint, the cops collared an employee of Nagar Nigam.The employee said that he, along with his two chums, polished off the son of the owner of the institution. The police also arrested an accomplice of the Nagar Nigam employee and launched a search for the other.

According to reports, owner of the educational institutions, Prashant Singh Parmar, is a resident of City Centre Residency.His son Prakhar used to manage the college.

Parmar said that the employee of the civic body, Karan Verma,took his son somewhere on Tuesday afternoon.

As Prakhar did not return home at night and his phone was switched off, he began to search for Prakhar at various places.

Prakhar’s father, then, reached the Vishwavidyalaya police station and told the police that he had suspected Karan Verma’s hands in the murder. Both Karan and Prakhar had an altercation on Monday, Parmar said.

When the police took Verma into the custody and quizzed him, he confessed to having murdered Prakhar. The murderer also said that he had thrown the body of Prakhar in a forest near Sipri Bazar police station. They found Prakhar’s half-burnt body in that place.

Verma also told the police that he and his two accomplices tied his neck to a seat of a car and shot him dead.

Initially, the accused tried to mislead the police. Parmar said that Verma had been a student of his college. Both Prakhar and Karan met each other in the office of Nagar Nigam a year ago.

Prakhar had requested Karan to get the proposal for the construction of a college building in DD Nagar approved by higher authorities. Karan demanded Rs 8 lakh to get the work done, Parmar said.

Parmar also said he had given the money to Prakhar and told him to get a receipt. He handed over the money to Karan, but the latter did not give any receipt.

City superintendent of police Ratnesh Tomar said the son of the owner of educational institutions had been murdered. An employee of Nagar Nigam and his two associates were involved in the case, he said, adding that two have been arrested and the police are searching for the third accused.

