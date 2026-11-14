Madhya Pradesh Smart Meter Installation Falls Short Of Target As All Three Power Discoms Struggle To Complete Rollout | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The review of physical progress (Phase 1) under smart metering has thrown a surprising figure. Against the sanctioned smart meters, the east, central and west discoms are yet to achieve the 100% target. The report prepared by the energy department up to September has revealed this fact.

For areas covered under the Central DISCOM, a total of 41,39,141 meters were sanctioned under the categories of consumer, feeder and DT. Against them, 28,75,773 meters were ordered. The total number of installed meters is 14,16,046.

Under the consumer category, 39,55,918 meters were sanctioned and against them, orders for 26,79,484 meters were placed. The installed meters figure in this category stands at 13,46,918.

Similarly, under the feeder category, 9,477 meters were sanctioned and an equal number of meters were ordered. The number of installed meters is pegged at 9,339. Under the DT category, 1,73,746 meters were sanctioned but only 59,789 meters were installed.

East discom: Only 19.59 lakh meters installed

In the areas falling under East DISCOM, a total of 52,98,485 smart meters were sanctioned and the number of installed meters is just 19,59,860. If category-wise meter installation figures are seen, then 51,44,451 meters were sanctioned under the consumer category and only 18,82,253 meters were installed.

Similarly, under the feeder category, 10,420 meters were sanctioned and only 8,855 meters were installed.

West discom: Feeder and DT categories achieve targets

In the areas falling under West DISCOM, the total number of sanctioned meters under various categories is 39,91,580 and out of them, only 11,76,450 could be installed. The West discom has performed better in the feeder and DT categories.

Under the feeder category, 9,811 meters were sanctioned and an equal number of meters were installed.

Similarly, under the DT category, 1,02,036 meters were sanctioned and an equal number of meters were installed. The only gap is in the consumer category, under which 38,79,733 meters were sanctioned and only 10,64,603 could be installed.