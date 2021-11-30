Madhya Pradesh: Six more medical colleges get cabinet nod at Cabinet meet, Rs 1547.45 crore to be invested

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet, on Tuesday, approved the construction work of 6 new medical colleges with an investment of Rs 1547.45 crore.

In this, administrative approval of Rs. 249.63 crore, Rs. 258.07 crore, 256.83 crore, 256.55 crore, 255.78 crore and Rs. 270.59 crore has been given for establishment of new medical colleges in Mandla, Singrauli, Sheopur, Rajgarh, Neemuch and Mandsaur respectively.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presided over meeting on Tuesday.

Cabinet also decided that Madhya Pradesh State Institute of Educational Management and Training (SIMET) will be established as an independent unit by separating it from the Academy of Administration.

The main objective of the establishment of SIMET is to determine and develop proper process regarding educational planning and development of educational managerial capacity and its decentralisation.

For this, cooperation in the development of professional competencies, conducting courses in educational management, capacity building of officers associated with education and building a training environment is included. In SIMET, the officers of Tribal Affairs Department associated with Department of School Education and School Management, the Scheduled Castes Welfare Department and Labour Department will be given training.

The Cabinet decided that in order to pay one-time settlement amount of Rs 90 crore to SIDBI, financial assistance of Rs 90 crore would be sanctioned to Madhya Pradesh Finance Corporation as short-term loan. Interest will be levied on this at the rate fixed by the Finance Department from time to time.

The newly constructed commercial office complex of Madhya Pradesh Finance Corporation in Indore will be sold through Public Asset Management Department.

After adjusting the expenses incurred in the sale process with the amount received from the sale of the premises, the short term loan sanctioned by the State Government will be paid in one lump sum along with interest. Loan of Rs 25.76 crore received earlier from the government will be paid with interest. The Corporation will pay off its remaining liabilities from the balance amount after payment.

At present, MOIL Limited holds 1,28,13, 840 shares, which is 5.40 percent of the share capital of MOIL Limited. In the buyback proposal presented by MOIL Limited, due to the attractive rate of buyback shares, the proposal to buyback up to 25 lakh shares will be given by the state government to MOIL Limited.

By participation of Madhya Pradesh government in the share buyback being offered by MOIL Limited, the government is likely to get revenue ranging from Rs 37.46 crore to Rs 51 crore. The Council of Ministers approved this proposal.

For the financial year 2021-22, the total cost of the projects of MP Power Generating Company Limited, MP Power Transmission Company Limited and all three power distribution companies was Rs. 1818.47 crore and the required amount (share capital and loan) from the state government for the continuous / ongoing sub-transmission and distribution system strengthening scheme to be received through budget and implemented by the three power distribution companies in the financial year 2020-21 amounting to Rs 230 crore for which the Cabinet gave the approval.

The Cabinet sent the Central Act of Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018 (No. 22 of 2018) in relation to the Criminal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2017 (No. 26 year 2017) for the assent of the President to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India as a result of its enactment, approval was given to withdraw the said protected bill.

The Cabinet has approved the provision of facilities in the Madhya Pradesh Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Policy 2021 to set up their own Sortex Plant for the units doing paddy milling work under technical upgradation in paddy mills. It was decided to amend the policy to provide benefits. With this decision, high quality of rice will be produced and the objective of value addition of agricultural products will be fulfilled.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 10:19 PM IST