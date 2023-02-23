Madhya Pradesh: Six killed, over 50 injured in two road accidents

Morena/Singrauli: Six persons were killed and over 50 injured in two different road accidents in Morena and Singrauli on Thursday.

Two youths and their sister were killed when a fodder-laden truck hit a car on the national highway 552 near Rajodha House in Morena district early Thursday morning.

Of the four, two identified as Neha Sharma (20) and Priyanshu Yadav (16) were referred to Gwalior hospital. On the other hand, Neha’s two brothers Rishav Sharma (24) and Dheeraj Sharma (17) died on the spot. Neha, too, died on way to hospital.

The four youths went to Gwalior by a luxury car. The accident occurred when they were returning home in the morning.

Rishav was driving the car and Neha, Dheeraj and Priyanshu were sitting at the back portion of the vehicle. Rishav, Neha and Dheeraj were the children of Govind Sharma, a resident of the bus stand area in Morena city.

Meanwhile, Priyanshu is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gwalior.

Three persons died and nearly 50 people suffered injuries when a bus carrying Baratis hit a roadside tree in trying to save a biker in Dhari village under Mada police station, 60km from the district headquarters.

The condition of 12 injured was serious, town inspector of Mada, Kapoor Tripathi said. Those who were killed were identified as Mani Kes (45), Umar Kes (35) and Bhai Lal Biyar (50).

