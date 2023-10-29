 Madhya Pradesh: Six Houses At Prism Cement Colony Burgled
Madhya Pradesh: Six Houses At Prism Cement Colony Burgled



FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 01:15 AM IST
Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A band of thieves struck at the residences of a few officials in the high-security Prism Cement Limited colony under Rampur Baghelan police station and made off with cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees on Friday night, the police said on Saturday.

The police have yet to lay their hands on any of the criminals. They struck at six houses. They also cut the shutter of a fertiliser shop and escaped with hundreds of bags containing manure. According to reports, Rampur Baghelan police and cyber cell tried to catch the thieves, but their efforts came to naught.

