Madhya Pradesh: Six cartons of liquor seized, one held in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A police team led by town inspector Vikram Rajak caught a liquor trafficker near the old bus stand in the city and confiscated six cartons of foreign and country-made wine from his possession, official sources said on Monday. The cartons containing 58 liquor of wine was carried in a four-wheeler which was also seized.

According to Rajak, the culprit has been identified as Praveen Kumar aka Surendra Kumar, resident of BTI Road, Balaganj.

Praveen used to carry the identity card of a newspaper and was trafficking liquor under garb of a photo journalist.

Rajak further said that Praveen was externed from the district in 2020. He was accused of committing various crimes including violating a minor girl.

The action was taken as part of the directive of the superintendent of police Guru Karan Singh to end incidents of rape and sale of liquor, sources said.