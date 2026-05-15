Madhya Pradesh Sits On Powder Keg As Safety Norms Go Up In Smoke

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The recent blast in firecracker factory in Dewas has exposed the dangerous reality surrounding explosive and firecracker manufacturing units operating in the state.

A ground investigation by Free Press in multiple districts has revealed that norms laid down by National Green Tribunal (NGT), Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) are being violated.

Factories handling explosive materials continue to function near residential areas, many allegedly without adequate safety systems, environmental safeguards or proper permissions.

Singrauli: Eight explosive factories are operating in densely populated Balliyari area, barely three to five kilometres from the district headquarters, according to PESO website.

This is despite the fact that a 2009 blast that killed 22 people and injured nearly 120. Following the tragedy, the then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had ordered all explosive factories to be shifted. But their relocation remains stuck on paper.

During an inspection conducted by MPPCB officials, it was found that a plant lacked a scrubber or fume extraction system to control acidic emissions. Following the inspection, the board reportedly cancelled the plant s operation on December 6, 2022.

Balaghat: According to PESO records, a registered explosive manufacturing unit falls under SMS Class-2 at Malajkhand under M/s IBP. However, local findings suggest no such operational factory currently exists there.

Instead, the only active factory is operating in Kharpadiya, where locals allege that it is functioning without registration compliance. The district has already witnessed a devastating incident in the past when a blast in Khairi had claimed 25 lives.

Katni: A firecracker and explosive manufacturing unit registered under Slurry and Emulsion Explosive Class-2, identified as Shankar Explosive Industries in Deogaon, continues to operate amid populated surroundings, as per PESO record. Locals allege the unit s location poses a threat to nearby residents.

Morena: Several illegal firecracker units were allegedly operating under the guise of storage licences. Many units had obtained permission only for storage but were also involved in manufacturing activities. Residents allege that many units resumed functioning after shifting to nearby areas while continuing to display only storage registrations.

Safety norms

Under Explosives Rules 2008 and PESO guidelines, factories are required to maintain adequate safety distances from residential areas, schools and roads. Separate permissions are mandatory for manufacturing and storage activities. The rules also mandate installation of firefighting systems, emergency exits, lightning protection systems and proper ventilation.

Monitoring role

Board's primary responsibility is limited to monitoring pollution including wastewater discharge and air emissions. Board ensures contaminated water is treated and air pollution is controlled through mechanisms such as chimneys and bag filters. Accidental fires and explosions fall under the jurisdiction of industrial health and safety authorities and explosive departments.

Brijesh Sharma, MPPCB regional officer