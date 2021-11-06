Madhya Pradesh: Sisters-in-law fight back, avert loot attempt in Govindpura

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two sisters-in-law fought back and averted a loot attempt by two men in Govindpura area on Friday evening. The accused had snatched purse of one of them but the duo chased them down and even got one of them arrested on the spot, said Govindpura police. Assistant sub inspector (ASI) Azeem Sher Khan said that the accused were hiding inside bushes near Ayappa temple in Govindpura.

The complainant Meetu Ghosh, 37, and her sister-in-law Soma Hazra were shopping when they approached them from behind. The incident occurred at 6 pm. One of them snatched her purse but Meetu chased them with Hazra and also alerted the passersby.

People nabbed the two accused and informed police. The accused was identified as Santosh Gaur, 25. He was arrested along with his associate Lalchand, 31, on Saturday.

Khan said the accused Lalchand is facing charges of theft with the Govindpura police station. He said they are looking for antecedents of Gaur.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 08:39 PM IST