Madhya Pradesh: Singrauli to be developed as eco-tourism hotspot

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Tourism board and Northern Coalfields Limited signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday to boost Singrauli Eco-tourism circuit in the state, as per official release.

The idea behind the collaboration is to promote mining tourism under the sustainable development initiative.

CMD of the Northern Coalfields Limited, PK Sinha extended his full support to MP tourism for development of Singrauli Eco-tourism Circuit, which will be a major milestone in the upliftment of the far eastern district of Madhya Pradesh.

Managing director of Madhya Pradesh state Tourism Development Corporation, S Viswanathan said that every endeavour will be undertaken to bring Singrauli in the tourism map of the country and make it a famous tourist spot.

Viswanathan said that through tourism a large number of local people get employment with very little investment.

The collaboration of NCL with MP Tourism will facilitate the development of Eco-mine tourism and Eco-parks which will also generate employment and business opportunities for the locals, he said.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 11:13 PM IST