Madhya Pradesh: Congress to make government ‘wrongdoings’ public

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has decided to organize an awareness campaign and press conferences at division level on August 13 to bring to light the government wrongdoings. President of the media department, Jitu Patwari said that the press conference would be held at all places simultaneously.

Talking to the media, Jitu Patwari said that duties of former ministers and senior Congress leaders have been delegated. Decision of adjourning state Assembly sine die without holding discussion on issues like rising prices and unemployment besides dealing with corona pandemic situation shows that government is least concerned about the common man, said Patwari.

Senior Congress leaders NP Prajapati and PC Sharma will address the press conference in Bhopal. Govind Singh and Ram Niwas Rawat in Gwalior, Sajjan Singh Verma and Bala Bachhan in Ujjain, Tarun Bhanot and Lakhan Ghanghoria in Jabalpur, Kamleshwar Patel in Rewa, Vijay Laxmi Sadho in Indore, Omkar Singh Markam in Shahdol and Harsh Yadav will address media in Sagar.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 11:05 PM IST