e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 10:32 PM IST

Watch Video: Chouhan and Vijayavargiya sing Sholay duet ‘Ye dosti hum nahi todenge’

Staff Reporter
File Photo

File Photo

Both the leaders sang famous movie Sholay’s duet song ‘Ye dosti hum nahi todenge’ while holding hands of each other.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayavargiya were seen in a different mood during a ‘bhutta party’ organized by Vijayavargiya at state assembly premises here on Wednesday night.

Both the leaders sang famous movie Sholay’s duet song ‘Ye dosti hum nahi todenge’ while holding hands of each other and raising it in air as a symbol of friendship, much to enjoyment of the gathering on the occasion, who included ministers, MLAs, other politicians, journalists etc.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 10:32 PM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal