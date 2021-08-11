Watch Video: Chouhan and Vijayavargiya sing Sholay duet ‘Ye dosti hum nahi todenge’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayavargiya were seen in a different mood during a ‘bhutta party’ organized by Vijayavargiya at state assembly premises here on Wednesday night.

Both the leaders sang famous movie Sholay’s duet song ‘Ye dosti hum nahi todenge’ while holding hands of each other and raising it in air as a symbol of friendship, much to enjoyment of the gathering on the occasion, who included ministers, MLAs, other politicians, journalists etc.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister @ChouhanShivraj singing duet "Ye Dosti Hum Nhi Todenge" with @KailashOnline during 'Bhutta Party' at state assembly premises on Wednesday evening. pic.twitter.com/S95BWKte44 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 11, 2021

