Madhya Pradesh: Sindhi Panchayat President Passes Away, Kin Donates His Eyes | FP Photo

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The president of Sindhi Panchayat, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Lieutenant Sabumal Rijhwani, passed away at the age of 84 on Friday. Omprakash alias Sheru has donated his father’s eyes to Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital in Sant Hirdaram Nagar. Lt Sabumal himself made continuous efforts to create awareness on eye donation. He was very active in different social activities.

According to the local tradition, he used to pay homage to the deceased in the cremation ground and participate in the Pagdi Rasm of every deceased person of Sant Hirdaram Nagar. Chairman of Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital Trust, Sant Siddh Bhauji, managing trustee AC Sadhwani and fellow trustees expressed grief over the demise of Sabumal and paid tribute to the departed soul. The Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital has so far transplanted eyes to 2,112 visually impaired persons.

Madhya Pardesh: Encroachment Of Lakes Plague Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pardesh): Lakes, the heritage of Chhatarpur, are grappling with scores of encroachments lately. Official sources said the people have unauthorisedly either laid encroachments on the sources, from where the lakes receive water, or have dumped garbage into the water bodies.

As claimed by the sources, earlier, the people of Chhatarpur used to visit the lakes on a regular basis to take bath, but now, the water in the lakes is deemed unfit even for washing clothes. The situation has exacerbated in scores of lakes of the town such as Gwal Mangra lake, Kishore Sagar lake, Santritalaiyya, Vindhyawasinitalaiyya, and other lakes.

The locals claimed before the media that the social workers, from time to time, set campaigns in motion to clean up the lakes. However, the laxity of the district administration has failed to redress the issue. A social worker named Rajendra Agrawal told mediapersons that all the aforementioned lakes are of the era when the Chandel kings used to rule over Chhatarpur.

They had established the lakes to ensure that the residents of the city did not face water crisis. Due to the laxity of the people and their negligence, the lakes are losing their identity. A religious preacher from the town, Rajeev Lochan Das, called for the collective efforts from the city residents to redress the issue.