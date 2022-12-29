Madhya Pradesh: Sikh terrorist issues life threat to PM, BJP leader in Sehore

PM Narendra Modi | Photo via @BJP4India on Twitter

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A member of a US-based terrorist organisationSikhs for Justice (SFJ), Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, has issued life threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former chairman of the Sehore district Panchayat and Nagar Palika, Jaspal Singh Arora.

Arora told Free Press that as the issue was related to the Prime Minister he sent a written complaint to the police.

Pannu hogged the limelight after he had said that whosoever would attack Chief Minister Shivraj Singh with “shoes” would get Rs 25 crore. Reacting to it, Arora announced that whosoever would collar Pannu would get Rs 10 crore.

Arora said that a terrorist like Pannu cannot be a Sikh, and whosoever would kill him, would get Rs 10 crore from the Sikh Sangat.

When the issue was put up before additional superintendent of police Geetesh Garg, he said that BJP leader Jaspal Arora had made a complaint about the threat, and the cyber cell is scanning the phone number through which the threat call had been received.