Madhya Pradesh: SIC summons Satna municipal commissioner to be present before it in person

Bhopal: State Information Commission (SIC) has summoned commissioner of Satna Municipal Corporation (IAS) Tanvi Hudda to remain present in person, after she denied information sought by the commission, said commission officials.

She is the second IAS to get summon from SIC in recent days, after health commissioner Akash Tripathi.

Information Commissioner, Rahul Singh, in a case related to Satna Municipal Corporation had sought information on specific points. She didn’t reply to the pointed question and provided the information that wasn’t sought. Hearing on appeal on September 23, Singh tried to contact Hudda through phone as well but she didn’t attend the call.

Now the information commissioner has summoned Hudda to remain present in person on October 4.

The case is related to a raid that was conducted by municipal deputy commissioner Mahesh Kori at government ration shop in 2018. The RTI applicant had sought information about the inquiry report in the case. “File is missing” was reply applicant got from Information Officers there.

After the information officers and appellate officers failed to provide information, information commissioner sought to know from the commissioner of Satna Municipal Corporation if raid and inquiry was conducted or not.

Hudda didn’t reply to this question after which she has been summoned in person.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 12:24 AM IST