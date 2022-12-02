Madhya Pradesh: 'Shivling' found during an excavation in Gwalior, hundreds of people start offering prayers

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An ancient 'Shivling' has been found during an excavation near Sagar Tal here on Friday.

As soon as the locals got the news of getting the 'Shivling' during the excavation, hundreds of people gathered there and started worshiping.

The local people have claimed that this ancient 'Shivling' was buried under the debris during an encroachment in the past. They have demanded from the administration that a temple should be constructed at the place where this 'Shivling' has been found.

Whereas, the officials said that the investigation is being done and the Shivling will be installed in a temple.

The officials of the archeology department said that it is not yet confirmed how old this 'Shivling' is. It will be clear only after they complete their research and investigation.