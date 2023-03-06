Madhya Pradesh: Shivling damaged in Damoh district

Representative Image

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A Shivling (a kind of structure that represents Lord Shiva) placed at a small Shiva temple was damaged by some unidentified persons in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, the police said on Monday.

The temple is situated near Government Girls Hostel in Madiyado locality in the district and the incident came to light on Monday morning when the local people went to offer Jal to lord Shiva.

One of the local persons said, "When I came to offer Jal to lord Shiva in the morning, I found that the Shivling was damaged and a big stone was also found near the Shivling. Besides, a hand bracelet and liquor bottle were also found at the spot. After that we informed the police about the matter. The team reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter." Madiyado Police Station in charge Brijesh Pandey said, "We received an information on Monday morning that some unknown people have dumped a stone at a small Shiva temple situated near government girls hostel in the locality due to which the Shivling got slightly damaged." Acting on the information, an investigation into the matter has been launched and nearby people are being questioned to ascertain the information about the incident, he said, adding that during investigation it also came to light that such an incident had occurred in the past as well.

More information was being gathered in this regard from the locals so that proper action could be taken into the matter, Pandey added.

Notably, after the incident a large number of people also gathered on the spot. According to the villager, it was not the first incident of tampering with the Shivling in the area. There was anger among the people and they were demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

