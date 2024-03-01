Madhya Pradesh: SHIM Organises Session On Women In Sant Hirdaram Nagar |

Sant Hirdaram Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Sant Hirdaram Institute of Management for Women (SHIM), an educationalinstitution with the motto of “Empowering Women, Empowering Nation”celebrated the International Women’s Day 2024 by conducting a series of activitiesfrom February 21 to 28, in association with Kunjal Welfare Society, Bhopaland Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, New Delhi on February 28.

The eminent guest speakers of the event were Swati Pramar, Senior TechnicalExpert- Social Management Framework and Gender National Rural EconomicTransformation Project (NRETP), Madhya Pradesh State Rural LivelihoodMission, (MPSRLM), Bhopal,Lubna Abdullah, Nutrition Expert- CertifiedNational Trainer of Infant and Young Child Feeding Program (IYCF) andKumud Singh, Gender Expert, Founder of NGO Sarokar.

The panel discussionincluded the discussions on gender, nutritional status of women, the governmentinitiatives to develop & upskill the women living in rural areas and how the youthcan contribute in making a healthy & a safe society. This was followed by question-answer round and interaction of students with the panel of speakers.

Around 100 students of SHIM got an opportunity to witness the informativesession. Also, a prize-distribution ceremony of Inter-collegiate poster makingcompetition on the theme of “Invest in women: accelerate the progress” wasorganized wherein various other colleges like Sant Hirdaram Girls College, GovtMotilal Vigyan Mahavidyalaya Bhopal, Career College, Pt. Deen Dayal UpadhyayGirls College, and Sadhu Vaswani Autonomous College of Bhopal were a part of this event.