Madhya Pradesh: Shifting of Vinay Sahasrabuddhe may change BJP equation in state

BHOPAL: There will be new equation in the state BJP after Telangana’s Murlidhar Rao is appointed in place of state incharge Vinay Shahasrabuddhe.

Sahasrabuddhe has been incharge of the state BJP organisation for six years. He has failed to leave an impression as former Union minister late Ananth Kumar did.

Nonetheless, Sahasrabuddhe’s influence in the organisation was felt during past seven months when the BJP government was formed. Before BJP’s return to power, he was neither effective in the organisation nor in the government.

Rao is said to be powerful and effective. Along with Rao, two assistant incharges, Pankaja Munde and Visweshwar Tudu, have been appointed.

Munde is considered one of the rebels in the party. Tudu is from Odisha. MP is new to him.

Rao has been in touch with a few leaders in the state. Rao, who has been a Pracharak in the Sangh, also worked for ABVP and Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM). During his tenure as SJM member, he came in contact with state leaders.

BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma has also been associated with ABVP before joining BJP. Sharma and Rao are old friends. Both are from Sangh. Because of Rao’s appointment, those who are from SJM and ABVP may get more importance.

Youth leaders in BJP may become more powerful because of Rao’s appointment as state incharge.

The change may weaken those who are close to Sahasrabuddhe. There has been a major change in state politics after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s switchover to BJP.

Against this backdrop, the appointment of new incharge may create more turmoil. The BJP’s state executive has yet to be formed. Likewise, political appointments are to be made. Therefore, the central leaders will play an important role in all these affairs.