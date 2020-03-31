Madhya Pradesh: Shifted from Indore, Ruchivardhan Mishra becomes Ratlam DIG

BHOPAL: Director General of Police (DIG) Ruchiwardhan Mishra, who was shifted from Indore due to spread of COVID-19, was transferred to Ratlam on the same post on Tuesday.

The state government shifted eight IPS officers. Mishra was shifted from Indore, because of negligence during the Janata Curfew.

She is transferred to Ratlam range which is smaller than Indore. DIG of Ratlam, Gaurav Rajput, was shifted to the police headquarters on the same post.

Rajput is the son of Congress leader Shashi Rajput. DIG of the police headquarters Tilak Singh has been shifted to Khargone on the same post.

Similarly, additional director general of police (complaints) Vipin Maheshwari was sent to STF on the same capacity.

ADG (narcotics) Kailash Makwana was posted as ADG of CID. ADG of STF, Ashok Awasthi, was posted as ADG (complaints).

SK Jha who was on deputation to the Centre and who has returned to the state was appointed as ADG (telecommunication), and MW Naqvi, who was shifted from ADG (intelligence), was shifted as ADG (narcotics).