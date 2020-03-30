Madhya Pradesh: Loan waiver to be thorn in the neck for Shivraj's govt

BHOPAL: Jyotiraditya Scindia’s crossover to the BJP along with the 22 rebel Congress legislators may trouble the BJP government in coming days.

The promise to waive the loan of farmers up to Rs 2 lakh was the reason behind the Congress’s return to power in the state after 15 years. Scindia ripped into his own government for its failure to waive the loans effectively.

Now, the problem is what state the BJP government will take in connection with loan waiver.

The Congress is all set to make the loan waiver a major issue in the ensuing by-polls. Since Scindia took his own government to task over loan waiver, the Congress will spare no effort to make it a big issue in the by-polls, if the former MP of the party changes his stand on the issue, after joining the BJP.

After coming to power, the Congress waived the loan of more than 20 lakh farmers. When the Congress government fell, the second phase of loan waiver was going on.

Loan up to Rs 2 lakh of the farmers in Jhabua, Agar and Morena districts has already been waived. The Congress will take the issue to people and seek voted on the basis of the loan waiver.

Former minister Lakhan Singh Yadav said the party leaders would go to people even before the beginning of the by polls.

The party workers will tell the people that Scindia should complete the schemes that the Congress government launched, Yadav said. Yadav said Scindia should force the BJP government to waive the loan of farmers.

The Congress government was waiving the loan in a phased manner, Yadav said, adding that, the Congress would restart the incomplete schemes if the people support the party in 24 seats.