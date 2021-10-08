Madhya Pradesh: Shashtri college student selected for PRD camp

Sironj (Madhya Pradesh): A BA second year student of Government Lal Bahadur Shashtri Governmentís Post Graduate College has been selected for pre-Republic Day camp for Bhopal.

Student Dwaraka Preasad, an NCC cadet of the college, is one of the 14 cadets selected from the NCC battalion of Vidisha district.

The management of the college was happy about Kushwahaís selection. NCC officer of the college Mahesh Bhabor is undergoing training in Kamthi, Nagpur.

Principal of the college Lal Cnahd Rajput said that the students of the institution are talented but they need guidance.

Peace committee meeting held

A meeting of the peace committee was held on the police station premises on Wednesday. A few eminent citizens, who are the members of the committee, had to wait for more than 15 minutes for the officials to reach the spot.

Sub-divisional officer of police Ajit Patel, Tehsilder Alka Singh, town inspector Girish Dubey, chief municipal officer RP Arya and others took part in the meeting.

Pandals being set up to install the idols of Goddess Durga were also discussed at the meeting.

The eminent citizens suggested that Mamamai Maika temple in Nayapura should be cleaned up. A member of the committee Toshmani Panthi said that the place where burning of the effigy of Ravan is held does not have enough room to hold such a function, as the pond near the place is full to its capacity.

They said that the event should be held at some other place.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 10:31 AM IST