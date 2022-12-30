Madhya Pradesh: Sharp rise recorded in night temperature ahead of New Year

Representational Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Night temperature increased across the state on the penultimate day of the New Year's. The rise in temperature on Friday morning was recorded due to western disturbance, according to meteorological department officials.

Bhopal recorded a night temperature 11.8 degree Celsius after a rise of 2.4 degree Celsius while Indore recorded 14 degree Celsius after a rise of 3.7 degree Celsius.

Pachmarhi and Guna recorded 9 degree Celsius and 12 degree Celsius respectively after a rise of 4.6 degree Celsius each while Rajgarh recorded a temperature of 11.5 degree Celsius after a rise of 3.7 degree Celsius.

Senior meteorological department officer Ved Pratap Singh said that the temperature increased just because of western disturbance, but, the temperature is expected to reduce after January 2 onwards.