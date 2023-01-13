e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Sharad Yadav was a tall leader of socialist movement, says Kamal Nath

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 12:11 PM IST
Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav | File
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Friday expressed grief over veteran socialist leader and former Union minister Sharad Yadav's death.

Yadav (75) passed away on Thursday night at a private hospital in Gurugram.

"Deeply mourned the death of the socialist movement leader, former union minister and my colleague in public life, Sharad Yadav," Nath tweeted.

"His death is an irreparable loss to the fight for social justice," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

"He was a tall leader of the socialist movement and I have learnt a lot from him," Nath added.

article-image

