Madhya Pradesh: Shahdol man files police complaint after he suffered fractures on under construction road

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A man has lodged a complaint against a construction company supervisor after his bike slipped on an under-construction road in his village in Shahdol district and he allegedly suffered bone fractures, police said.

The complainant was registered on Thursday on the complaint of Ankur Dwivedi, a resident of Nagnaudi village under Beohari police station area in the district, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mukesh Vaish said.

According to the complaint, when he reached near the Puraina village in the area on his bike, he found the construction of the road was going on and there was "neither any caution board nor any diversion board." Moreover, oil was spread all over the under-construction road due to which his bike slipped and he fell on the road and fainted, ASP said citing the complaint.

Case registered against supervisor of road construction company

"One more person, Ajay Patel was also sitting on the bike. After that Dwivedi was admitted to Shri Ram Hospital in the district. During treatment, a CT scan was conducted and it came to light that three bones of his body were fractured," he said.

Acting on the complaint, a case was registered under IPC section 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others) against the supervisor of the road construction company, the ASP said.

Further probe is on, he added.