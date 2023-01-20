e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Barring a few places, night temperature soars across the state

Madhya Pradesh: Barring a few places, night temperature soars across the state

Bhopal recorded a night temperature of 12.5 degree Celsius a after rise of 5.5 degree Celsius.

Friday, January 20, 2023
article-image
Representative Image | ANAND SHIVRE/ File
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Barring a few places, night temperature soared across the state on Friday.

Bhopal recorded a night temperature of 12.5 degree Celsius a after rise of 5.5 degree Celsius. Indore recorded the highest 13.3 degree Celsius after a rise of 3.9 degree Celsius. 

Meanwhile Pachmarhi which was undergoing severe cold spells for the past few days recorded 11.0 degree Celsius after a rise of 4.0 degree Celsius. Umaria on the other hand recorded a temperature of 8 degree Celsius after a rise of 4.3 degree Celsius.

Gwalior, Rewa still reeling under cold

However, few places are still reeling under biting cold. Gwalior still shivered at 4.1 degree Celsius and Rewa recorded 4.6 degree Celsius. The night temperature in Khajuraho was recorded at 5.5 degree Celsius. Nowgong recorded 5.9 degree Celsius after a rise of 3.9 degree Celsius while Sagar recorded 11.6 degree Celsius after a rise of 3.8 degree Celsius.

The meteorological department has attributed the rise in night temperature to western disturbances.

article-image

