Madhya Pradesh: Shahdol gang rape accused BJP leader expelled from party

Bhopal: The Shahdol district BJP unit has expelled its Jaitpur Mandal president, Vijay Tripathi, from the party after his name figured in a gang rape of a 20-year-old girl on Sunday.

The victim has alleged that she was forcibly taken in a car by four men, including the primary school teacher, Rajesh Shukla, BJP functionary Vijay Tripathi and two others.

"The matter has come to the notice of the party through the media that a case has been registered against Vijay Tripathi, BJP Jaitpur president, on charges of rape in Shahdol police station. There is no place in the Bharatiya Janata Party for workers who are involved in such heinous crimes. The BJP strongly condemns such conduct and crimes. Therefore, while taking disciplinary action, Vijay Tripathi, Board president Jaitpur, is expelled from the post and primary membership with immediate effect," said Kamal Pratap Singh, BJP district president.

According to the police, a case has been registered after a woman alleged that she was abducted in a four-wheeler, forced to drink liquor in a farmhouse in Gadaghat area under Jaitpur police station limits and then gang-raped on February 18 and 19. On February 20, the four accused had dumped her in front of her house. She filed a police complaint on Sunday. All four accused have been booked under Sections 376D (gang-rape), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 34 (crime with common intent) of IPC. “" The search is on to nab the four accused, who are on the run,” said SP Avdhesh Goswami.