Madhya Pradesh: Sewa Sadan Hospital holds refraction camp for Bidi workers

Bairagarh (Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh): Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital organised a free refraction camp for Bidi workers at their dispensary in Chandbad area in the state capital on Wednesday, sources in the hospital said.

This camp was held in joint collaboration with INGO Sight Savers and an NGO Aarambh.

Commissioner of labor welfare organisation Jabalpur BR Khemundu inaugurated the camp. Managing Trustee of the eye hospital L C Janiyani, Tulsi Adwani, Programme manager Manoj Dhavadia and Anoop Kishore Sahay of Aarambh were also present at the camp.

Optometrist Eash Kumar Chaubey and Prakash Sharma examined the vision of 102 patients.

During the check-up they found 93 people with vision and they were advised to change spectacles.

Cataracts were found among 13 patients. The surgeries of these patients will be done in the eye hospital on September 25. Blood pressure and Glucose test of 40 people was also done in the camp.

Khemendu said the timely examination of vision of Bidi laborer could save their vision and they will be able to work for their livelihood for long time.

He further said that the organisation does periodic health checkup of workers.

Khemundu applauded the cooperation of the eye hospital in holding free refraction camp.

Managing Trustee L C Janiyani threw light on the activities and achievements of the hospital.

He assured the organisation that he would co-operate with them in future too.

Assistant Labor administrator Ajay Meena and Bidi workersí welfare fund dispensary physician Dr Harsh Vardhan Soman were also present at the camp.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 12:53 AM IST