Madhya Pradesh: Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital Holds Eye Check-Up Camp

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Sewa Sadan eye hospital located in Sant Hirdaram Nagar of Bhopal and the Bhopal Utsav Mela Samiti jointly organised a free-of-cost eye check-up camp at the Dubai Mahila dharamshala located in Gandhi Nagar area of the city on Sunday. The camps witnessed the footfall of 345 people out of whom cataract was found in 121 of them. Sources said that all persons ailing with cataract were referred to Sewa Sadan eye hospital for treatment.

Chairperson of Bhopal development authority (BDA) Krishna Mohan Soni and MiC member Rajesh Hingorani were present at the camp. A total of 152 male patients and 193 female patients participated in the camp.

Out of them, cataract was diagnosed in 57 males and in 64 females. These people were referred to Sewa Sadan eye hospital, where their cataract surgeries shall be performed on Monday.

It is noteworthy that Sewa Sadan eye hospital organises 15 eye check-up camps in collaboration with Bhopal Utsav Mela Samiti every year, to identify people ailing with cataract.