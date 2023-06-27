 Madhya Pradesh: Several Vehicles Stranded On Bhopal-Jabalpur Highway As Incessant Rains Wash Away Temporary Culvert
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Several Vehicles Stranded On Bhopal-Jabalpur Highway As Incessant Rains Wash Away Temporary Culvert

Madhya Pradesh: Several Vehicles Stranded On Bhopal-Jabalpur Highway As Incessant Rains Wash Away Temporary Culvert

The connection between Jabalpur and Bhopal has been cut off due to the washing away of a temporary culvert built on the service road on the Bhopal-Jabalpur National Highway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Vehicles Stranded On Bhopal-Jabalpur Highway As Incessant Rains Wash Away Temporary Culvert | Twitter

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rains washed off a temporary culvert built on the service road on the Bhopal-Jabalpur National Highway, leaving several vehicles stranded on Tuesday morning.

Read Also
Bhopal: 'We Aren't The Ones Who Sit In AC Rooms And Issue Fatwas', Says PM Modi To BJP Booth Workers...
article-image

According to a IBC24 report, the construction work of a temporary culvert on Bhopal-Jabalpur highway was underway near Indra Nagar bordering Narsinghpur district. The culvert was built on the service road for the vehicles to pass, but was washed away due to heave flow of rain water at around 3 am on Tuesday night. After the incident, long queues of vehicles were visible on both sides of the culvert. 

Repair Work Underway

At present, in view of the rush of vehicles, vehicles going from Jabalpur have been stopped at Shahpura toll naka and vehicles coming from Bhopal side have been stopped at highway toll naka. The work of repairing the culvert is being done by a contracting company by installing machines.

Read Also
On Camera: Hindu Family Slaps 'Kafan' On Daughter After She Marries Muslim Youth in MP's Mandsaur
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 'Modi' Name Has Become A Mantra Today, Says CM Chouhan

Bhopal: 'Modi' Name Has Become A Mantra Today, Says CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh: Several Vehicles Stranded On Bhopal-Jabalpur Highway As Incessant Rains Wash Away...

Madhya Pradesh: Several Vehicles Stranded On Bhopal-Jabalpur Highway As Incessant Rains Wash Away...

Madhya Pradesh: After Bhopal, Hanuman Temple In Nagda Bars Entry Of Devotees Wearing Short Clothes &...

Madhya Pradesh: After Bhopal, Hanuman Temple In Nagda Bars Entry Of Devotees Wearing Short Clothes &...

WATCH: 'Opposition Inciting Muslims In Name Of UCC': PM Modi To Booth Workers In Bhopal; Says Triple...

WATCH: 'Opposition Inciting Muslims In Name Of UCC': PM Modi To Booth Workers In Bhopal; Says Triple...

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Bhopal, Gwalior & Jabalpur

MP Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Bhopal, Gwalior & Jabalpur