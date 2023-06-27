Madhya Pradesh: Several Vehicles Stranded On Bhopal-Jabalpur Highway As Incessant Rains Wash Away Temporary Culvert

Madhya Pradesh: Vehicles Stranded On Bhopal-Jabalpur Highway As Incessant Rains Wash Away Temporary Culvert | Twitter

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rains washed off a temporary culvert built on the service road on the Bhopal-Jabalpur National Highway, leaving several vehicles stranded on Tuesday morning.

According to a IBC24 report, the construction work of a temporary culvert on Bhopal-Jabalpur highway was underway near Indra Nagar bordering Narsinghpur district. The culvert was built on the service road for the vehicles to pass, but was washed away due to heave flow of rain water at around 3 am on Tuesday night. After the incident, long queues of vehicles were visible on both sides of the culvert.

Repair Work Underway

At present, in view of the rush of vehicles, vehicles going from Jabalpur have been stopped at Shahpura toll naka and vehicles coming from Bhopal side have been stopped at highway toll naka. The work of repairing the culvert is being done by a contracting company by installing machines.