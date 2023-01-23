Madhya Pradesh: Several parts of the state witness light showers

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several parts of the state received rainfall on Monday including Guna, Datia and Ashok Nagar. Panna, Chhatarpur and Khajuraho received 11.6mm, 1.8mm and 5.8mm rain respectively. Rewa recorded 5mm rainfall. Along with this night temperature soared in almost every place in the state.

Bhopal recorded a night temperature of 15 degree Celsius while Indore recorded 13.6 degree Celsius. Besides, shallow to moderate fog was observed in the morning in Panna, Morena, Gwalior, Bhind, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Raisen, Vidisha, Neemuch and other districts.

Meteorological department senior officials said, “Minimum visibility in Damoh dropped below 50 metre while Sagar recorded 50 metre to 200 metre visibility. Visibility of 200 metre to 500 metre was recorded at Bhopal Airport and Raisen. Khajuraho and Gwalior recorded a visibility of 400 metre and 600 metre respectively.”

Light rain is likely to continue over Guna, Shivpuri/ Kuno, Rajgarh, Tikamgarh, Datia, Sheopur, Chhatarpur, Nivari/Orchha, he added.

