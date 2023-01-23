e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Several parts of the state witness light showers

Madhya Pradesh: Several parts of the state witness light showers

Rewa recorded 5mm rainfall. Along with this night temperature soared in almost every place in the state.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several parts of the state received rainfall on Monday including Guna, Datia and Ashok Nagar. Panna, Chhatarpur and Khajuraho received 11.6mm, 1.8mm and 5.8mm rain respectively. Rewa recorded 5mm rainfall. Along with this night temperature soared in almost every place in the state.

Bhopal recorded a night temperature of 15 degree Celsius while Indore recorded 13.6 degree Celsius. Besides, shallow to moderate fog was observed in the morning in Panna, Morena, Gwalior, Bhind, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Katni, Raisen, Vidisha, Neemuch and other districts.

Meteorological department senior officials said, “Minimum visibility in Damoh dropped below 50 metre while Sagar recorded 50 metre to 200 metre visibility. Visibility of 200 metre to 500 metre was recorded at Bhopal Airport and Raisen. Khajuraho and Gwalior recorded a visibility of 400 metre and 600 metre respectively.”

Light rain is likely to continue over Guna, Shivpuri/ Kuno, Rajgarh, Tikamgarh, Datia, Sheopur, Chhatarpur, Nivari/Orchha, he added.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Three-day handicraft exhibition receives good response in Dewas
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Moderate to dense fog, rain likely in many districts

Bhopal: Moderate to dense fog, rain likely in many districts

Madhya Pradesh: Several parts of the state witness light showers

Madhya Pradesh: Several parts of the state witness light showers

Bhopal: Man who consumed large quantities of liquor dies during treatment

Bhopal: Man who consumed large quantities of liquor dies during treatment

Bhopal: Speeding car turns turtle at BRTS corridor in Misrod

Bhopal: Speeding car turns turtle at BRTS corridor in Misrod

Madhya Pradesh: List of office-bearers for MPCC is not final, says Congress

Madhya Pradesh: List of office-bearers for MPCC is not final, says Congress