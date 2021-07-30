Madhya Pradesh: Seven cops suspended for allegedly taking bribe from gamblers

BHOPAL: Seven cops of the Aishbagh police station were suspended on Friday, for allegedly taking bribe from gamblers. The crime branch had busted the gambling den and had arrested 40 gamblers, earlier this month in Aisgbagh area.

At the time, the local SHO Ajay Nagar and ten other cops were sent to the lines, on similar charges.

As per the order copy accessed by the Free Press, the cops suspended cops including assistant sub inspector (ASI) Jai Prakash Pandey, constables Atul Raikwar, Arvind Verma, Chandu Raghuvanshi, Kuldeep, Rakesh Thakur and Gajraj.

The order states, there is complaint against these cops of taking bribe from bookies and gamblers.

They are sent to lines, the order states.

At the time, the raid was conducted on the gamblers, the deputy inspector general (DIG) had instituted an inquiry into the incident. There were reports of the police taking bribe from the gamblers.

After the inquiry, 10 cops were suspended within a few days of the raid, while these seven cops were suspended on Friday.

The cops had arrested notorious gambler Zubeir Maulana in the raid at the time.

The superintendent of police (SP) south Sai Krishna Thoda issued the order. He could not be contacted for his version, despite efforts.