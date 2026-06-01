Madhya Pradesh Set to Implement Uniform Civil Code Soon, Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav | Representatve Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented soon in Madhya Pradesh and has formed a committee of experts, including retired Supreme Court judges.

Hinting at Triple Talaq, CM Yadav said it is necessary to prevent illegal methods of divorce, thus suggestions from people of all religions will be accepted.

The government has also launched a website for submissions, where citizens can submit their views and suggestions.

During an event in Bhopal, the Chief Minister stated that many cases related to marriage, divorce, and family matters in the state arise based on different religious and traditional systems. The need for a Uniform Civil Code is felt to ensure equality and justice in current times.

Divorce cases will be relieved

He stated that the implementation of the UCC will ensure relief and equal rights, especially in cases of divorce (divorce) involving women.

The Chief Minister stated that the committee formed to study and suggest the UCC includes several scholars and experts, including retired Supreme Court judges.

The committee is interacting with various stakeholders and collecting suggestions, based on which a final decision will be made.

CM's Appeal: Please submit your suggestions through the website

CM Yadav stated that states like Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Assam have taken steps towards a Uniform Civil Code. Madhya Pradesh is also studying various aspects and preparing to implement it.

He expressed confidence that the state is one of the most favourable states for implementing the UCC.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of the state to submit their suggestions through the website launched by the government.

He stated that the government is working seriously on the Uniform Civil Code and is rapidly progressing towards its early implementation in the state. He further stated that the government is committed to public interest and welfare, and a decision on this matter will be taken soon with broad public participation.