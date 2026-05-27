Panel To Hold Comprehensive UCC Consultation In Bhopal In Mid-June | FP Photo/ AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The high-level committee constituted for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will hold a comprehensive consultation with different stakeholders in Bhopal in the middle of June. From May 30 onwards, the committee members will start visiting different districts to seek public suggestions.

Full committee consultation has already taken place in Indore and Ujjain. On the basis of various listed examinations, the committee will submit a draft bill and a detailed report to the state government within a set time limit of 60 days. In the meantime, the committee has started to receive suggestions from the general public over the UCC on its website. One of the committee members told Free Press that many suggestions have been received through the website, but so far, no suggestion has come through the post.

To seek public views over the implementation of the UCC in Madhya Pradesh, the high-level committee has prepared a 12-point charter. The suggestions have been sought in two categories, namely the personal category and the institutional category.

A person willing to give a suggestion has to fill in information such as their name, sex, religion, mobile number, division, district, and address. In the 12-point questionnaire, answers must be given in "Yes" or "No".

Other than this, individuals can give a suggestion in 400 words, but this is optional. The tribals have been exempted from the UCC study as of now.The committee has been tasked to undertake a comprehensive study of various personal and family laws prevalent in the state, including those relating to marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, adoption, and live-in arrangements.

It will examine the legal, administrative, and implementation aspects of the bill so that no legal complications arise in the future.

12-point Questionnaire

Did you know that Article 44 of the Constitution of India provides that the state shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a Uniform Civil Code throughout the territory of India?

Do you support the implementation of the UCC in MP?

Do you agree that all communities should have equal and non-discriminatory family laws for men and women?

Do you believe that the UCC should eliminate discriminatory divorce laws that give more benefits to one gender than the other?

Should the UCC ensure equal property rights for men and women across all communities?

Should there be compulsory registration of divorce proceedings?

Should the same legal principles apply to all communities regarding maintenance in divorce and matrimonial disputes?

Do you think the UCC can be implemented without violating the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution?

Do you think that citizens currently face legal complications due to various personal laws?

Should the UCC have provisions to protect the rights of women in live-in relationships, such as financial support and inheritance rights?

Should the UCC include provisions to protect the inheritance and maintenance rights of children born out of live-in relationships?

Should the UCC include all or some of the following subjects: marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships?