Madhya Pradesh Set To Emerge As A Major Nuclear Power Hub In The Country | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After harnessing thermal, hydro and renewable energy sources to the best of its abilities, Madhya Pradesh is set to emerge as a major nuclear power hub in the country, with projects totalling 7,000 MW in progress, a top energy official said on Tuesday.

"Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a key destination for nuclear power development, with projects under implementation by NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation) and NPCIL (Nuclear Power Corporation of India), and growing interest from private sector developers," the official said.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) to the Chief Minister and Energy Department Neeraj Mandloi told PTI that the state government has formed a high-power committee under the chairmanship of ACS Energy, including revenue, water resources, and collectors of the concerned sites, to coordinate and expedite investments in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's SHANTI Act, 2025.

"This is a very unique arrangement. No other state has done it so far, and in yesterday's video-conferencing meeting by the Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy, they appreciated Madhya Pradesh's proactive role in attracting new nuclear power projects under the Prime Minister's mission," he said.

The senior bureaucrat said the Centre has set a target of 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047, and the MP government is on track towards the nuclear energy goal.

The state has currently identified nuclear power projects with a planned capacity of approximately 7,000 MW, while additional private-sector proposals are under preliminary consideration, he said.

The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI Act, 2025) is a unique legislation that overhauls the country's nuclear governance.

It is aimed at breaking the state's monopoly by allowing private sector and joint venture participation to accelerate progress towards clean energy goals, an official said.

The nuclear power projects whose current status is "In Progress" include NTPC Limited's Basi in Neemuch district, with 2,800 MW (700x4 units), the official said.

"Basi was shortlisted after the evaluation of five potential sites. It also got in-principle approval for the allocation of 140 MCM water from Gandhi Sagar Reservoir," the official said.

Another "In Progress" project is NPCIL's Chutka Atomic Power Project in the tribal Mandla district, with a capacity of 1,400 MW (700x2). The government has allocated ₹196 crore for carrying out R&R activities for the project, the official said.

The relocation of project-displaced families has already been initiated, and land handover to NPCIL for the project has also commenced, he added.

The third NPCIL project, also "In Progress", is the Bhimpur Atomic Power Project in Shivpuri district, with a capacity of 2,800 MW (700x4). A request has been submitted for allocation of 159 MCM water for it.

Besides, the survey fund for the project has been released, with teams undertaking field studies.

The projects under the "Proposal Stage" at present include Adani Group with one site each in Katni and Chhindwara districts, Tata Power in Rewa district, and Bajaj Group in Mandsaur district for generating clean nuclear power.

The capacity of each of these projects is yet to be finalised, the official added.

The ACS Energy further said that NTPC and NPCIL projects have advanced significantly in site selection, water allocation, survey activities and rehabilitation measures.

Simultaneously, interest from Adani Group, Tata Power and Bajaj Group indicates strong potential for private sector appetite for nuclear energy investments in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

"Collectively, these initiatives position the state as a potential major hub for nuclear power generation in India," the ACS added.